After Andhra Pradesh, Nagaland 2nd state to implement 'Teach Tool' to boost classroom education

Kohima, Sep 25 Nagaland has become the second state in India, after Andhra Pradesh, to implement the "Teach Tool", a standardised classroom observation tool designed by the World Bank, officials said on Monday.

According to the Nagaland government officials, the ‘Teach Tool’ serves as a crucial diagnostic instrument to gain a comprehensive understanding of current teaching practices and the quality of education within classrooms.

This initiative is part of the New Education Policy-The Lighthouse (NECTAR) Project, with Leadership for Equity (LFE) serving as the technical agency. They are supporting the Nagaland School Education Department and the World Bank in introducing the 'Teach Tool' in the northeastern state.

The baseline observation data collected through the 'Teach Tool' will be instrumental in designing relevant and effective learning opportunities for teachers in the state.

A 10-day training programme for master trainers, also known as Trainers of Teachers (ToTs), began on September 13 at the Mount Tabor Retreat Centre in Kohima. The objective of this training is to build internal capacity for monitoring the quality of teacher-student interactions in the classroom. Approximately 400-500 observers from all 16 districts of Nagaland will be trained to use the ‘Teach Tool’. They will, in turn, mentor other teachers in the coming years.

The insights gathered from the 'Teach Tool' are expected to significantly enhance future Teacher Professional Development (TPD) practices.

The implementation of the 'Teach Tool' is one of several interventions under NEP-The Lighthouse (NECTAR) aimed at improving the quality of education, teaching practices, capacity building, and the learning environment in government schools throughout the state. In a significant achievement, 37 Trainers of Teachers (ToTs) affiliated with various Educational Block Resource Centres (EBRCs) under Samagra Shiksha have successfully completed the certification process. Additionally, three officials from the Nagaland Core Team, comprised of individuals from the Department of School Education (DoSE) and SCERT, along with three from the NECTAR team, have also qualified and been certified.

At the valedictory program on Monday, Commissioner and Secretary, School Education and SCERT Kevileno Angami congratulated the trainees and urged them to "light the fire of quality teaching and learning practices in Nagaland, creating effective and safe learning spaces for our children".

The ten-day training programme for master trainers (ToTs) concluded on September 23.

