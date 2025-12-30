After Aravalli boost, Cong urges SC to junk retrospective green nods, revive NGT 

New Delhi, Dec 30 A day after the Supreme Court’s order on the Aravallis, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday said the court must also stop retrospective environmental approvals, reject redrawing of Sarisa tiger reserve’s boundaries and restore NGT’s teeth to function without “fear or favour”.

The former Union Environment Minister also appreciated that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government accepted the apex court’s observations and decision for a relook at the Aravalli definition.

Ramesh wrote in a social media post on X, “Yesterday’s Supreme Court order - recalling, on its own, its verdict on the redefinition of the Aravallis that had been delivered on Nov 20, 2025 and that had been enthusiastically embraced by the Modi Govt - was most necessary and welcome.”

He went on to outline three other areas of concern that are crying for the Supreme Court’s attention and intervention.

“Now three other urgent tasks await the Honourable Supreme Court on environmental matters that should also be taken up suo moto like the Aravallis matter,” he said, seeking brakes on retrospective environmental approvals, a rethink on redrawing of boundaries of the Sarisa tiger reserve and reviving NGT as a vibrant green tribunal.

Ramesh said, “On August 6, 2025, the Supreme Court had put on hold the proposal of the Govt of Rajasthan and the Govt of India to redraw the boundaries of the Sariska Tiger Reserve to enable the opening of around 57 closed mines. This proposal should be rejected categorically.”

He said, “On Nov 18, 2025, the Supreme Court had opened the door for a review of its own earlier verdict of May 16, 2025 that had barred retrospective environmental approvals.”

“Such approvals go against the very foundations of jurisprudence and make a mockery of governance. The review was uncalled for. Retrospective approvals should never be permitted. Laws, regulations, and rules are, quite often, deliberately by-passed in the confidence that the decision-making process can be managed even after project implementation starts,” said Ramesh.

In a dark comment about the alleged dilution of powers of the National Green Tribunal over the years, the Congress leader said, “The NGT was set up in Oct 2010 by an Act of Parliament after detailed consultations with the Supreme Court and with its full support and backing. Its powers have been thoroughly diluted over the past decade. The Supreme Court’s intervention is now essential to ensure that the NGT is allowed to function as per law without fear or favour.”

On Monday, the three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by CJI Surya Kant, decided to stay its own order regarding the 100-metre height definition of the Aravallis, which was opposed by activists and opposition parties led by Congress.

The bench mulled the constitution of a fresh, high-powered expert committee to holistically assess the recommendations of all earlier panels on the definition of the Aravalli range.

The proposed committee will examine whether regulated mining can be permitted in the 500-metre gaps between hills and, if so, what structural parameters would be required to ensure that ecological continuity is not compromised.

