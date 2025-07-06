After back-to-back incidents, Kerala govt’s healthcare narrative under fire

Thiruvananthapuram, July 6 Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his government, which has been in office since 2016, have been highlighting their strides in the state’s health sector, but after a sequence of events, the Congress-led opposition has dismissed the narrative as nothing but a public relations (PR) exercise.

The narrative started to fall when last month a hugely popular Urologist, Dr Harris Chirackal, revealed the serious shortage of medical equipment and supplies, forcing the postponement of surgeries at the most famed Thiruvananthapuram Medical College hospital.

After this, a toilet block attached to a medical ward at the Kottayam Medical College hospital collapsed. State Health Minister Veena George and her cabinet colleague, State Cooperation Minister V.N. Vasavan, told the media that this was a closed building and no one was using it. They said just two people suffered minor injuries.

But first-time legislator Chandy Oomme, after coming to know that one bystander was missing, raised his voice. It was only after this that the rescue operations commenced. Following a three-hour effort, the body of 56-year-old Bindhu was taken out from the debris.

With this, the media and social media started to delve deep into the actual situation of the prevailing health sector issues.

Popular public health activist Dr S.S. Lal, who has worked in numerous countries while working with the WHO, said whatever Kerala has gained is because of the work of successive governments in the state, and whatever happened during the pre-Independence period in the state.

“The Left government has landed in soup now because when credit comes to Kerala’s health sector, CM Vijayan and George take credit, but when something untoward happens, the blame falls on the medical professionals. This government has made a mess of the health sector like no other government,” said Lal.

Congress-led opposition, especially the Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan, said that with the unfolding of a few events in the past week, "what we have been saying, especially on the floor of the Assembly for years, that the health sector is in dire straits, has come true".

“Crucial figures with regard to Covid have all been fudged, and all along this Left government has been surviving on a PR exercise which gives out false narratives. Communicable diseases in Kerala are rampant. George, the Minister, has turned intolerant, and we will not go back on our demand, which is -- George has to resign,” added Satheesan.

Amid this controversy, Chief Minister Vijayan on Saturday left for the US for a follow-up to a medical treatment.

Questions are being raised about whether the state's healthcare is top-notch. If it is, then why is the CM going to the US, and ailing former Chief Minister V.S. Achuthanandan is being treated in a private hospital in the state capital city?

Oommen after going around the hugely dilapidated men’s hostel at the Kottayam Medical College slammed the authorities for housing around 100 students in it.

“The Kerala government should immediately make alternate arrangements to house these students elsewhere, as things are really bad there,” said Oommen.

The only solace for Minister George, who is in a tight spot, is that she has received support from her party, and the coming days will reveal if the ongoing protests demanding her resignation die a natural death or will Vijayan, who is also under duress, think otherwise.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Minister George visited the family of the woman, Bindu, who died in the building collapse. She offered condolences and assured Bindu’s family that the government would provide all necessary support. Visuals aired by television channels showed the minister breaking down while speaking to Bindu’s elderly mother. She also consoled Bindu’s husband, Visruthan, who appealed for a permanent government job for their son, a B.Tech graduate.

With this act, the Minister has tried to address the protests that erupted following the woman's death. But, the bigger question remains -- is the healthcare of the Left government really in good shape as has been projected for a long time? The series of back-to-back incidents creates doubts.

