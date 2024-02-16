After backlash, K'taka govt revokes order to ban religious festivals at residential schools, colleges

Bengaluru, Feb 16 After facing backlash, the Karnataka government on Thursday revoked its order to restrict the celebration of religious festivals in government-run residential schools and colleges.

The Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society (KREIS), earlier in the day, issued a circular banning celebration of religious festivals in the premises of the residential schools and colleges that come under the jurisdiction of the Social Welfare Department.

The state government's order drew flak various sections, including the Opposition.

The KREIS later in the evening withdrew the circular, which stated that only national and regional festivals, and anniversaries of great personalities could be celebrated in the residential facilities.

The circular had only allowed celebration of Republic Day, Independence Day, Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, Kannada Rajyotsava, B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti, Valmiki Jayanti, Kanakadasa Jayanti, Basava Jayanti, Constitution Day, and Yoga Day.

