After communal tension, prohibitory orders in K'taka's Hubballi city

Hubballi, (Karnataka) April 17 Prohibitory orders were clamped in Hubballi city following incidents of violence over an objectionable post on social media in the wee hours of Sunday.

The city has been turned into a virtual fortress to avoid any untoward incident. The violence started after an objectionable photo appeared on social media in the midnight.

Protesting against the post, hundreds of people from minority community gathered in front of Old Hubballi police station seeking an action. The miscreants started stone pelting. The situation turned serious as two groups indulged in stone pelting.

Four police vehicles were damaged in the incident and 12 persons, including policemen, were injured in the clash. Further CCTV footage showing the incident of violence had gone viral, worsening the situation.

The violent crowd had also torched the vehicles. The police had even fired teargas to control the violent mob.

A youth, who had put up the objectionable post, was also arrested. Hubballi-Dharwar Police Commissioner Labhu Ram stated that 12 people, including policemen, have been injured in the incident. He had appealed to the people not to come out of their houses.

Police have taken CCTV footage into their custody and are investigating the matter.

