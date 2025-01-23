After cudgels with Arif Mohammad Khan, Kerala CPI-M praises new guv Arlekar

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 23 After a tumultuous relationship with outgoing Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, the ruling CPI-M in Kerala appears to be cozying up to the new Governor, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.

In an article published in the CPI-M’s party organ, State Secretary M.V. Govindan praised Governor Arlekar for his conduct. Govindan particularly mentioned Arlekar’s decision to read out the Governor’s full address, which included remarks critical of the Centre, during the Kerala Legislative Assembly session on January 17.

“We all remember what happened in the Assembly in 2024 when then-Governor Arif Mohammad Khan abruptly ended his address in under two minutes. In contrast, the new Governor, despite the anti-Centre remarks in the address, fulfilled his constitutional duty by delivering the entire speech. This is a positive development, and we hope it continues in the days ahead,” Govindan wrote.

Reports suggest that unlike Khan, who was seen as a politician, Arlekar is regarded as a staunch RSS figure with strong backing from the BJP leadership and RSS top brass. Known for his no-nonsense approach, Arlekar has already demonstrated his assertiveness. On his first day in office, he reinstated key Raj Bhavan officials from the Kerala Police who had been removed, following a meeting with the officiating State Police Chief.

On the other hand, Khan’s tenure was marked by frequent clashes with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his cabinet, often spilling into the public domain. These conflicts culminated in an unceremonious farewell for Khan, with neither Vijayan nor his ministers attending his farewell.

In a stark contrast, Vijayan recently interrupted a media briefing to head to the airport and personally welcome Arlekar -- a gesture that signals a potential reset in the relationship between the state government and the Raj Bhavan.

Arlekar took oath as Kerala Governor on January 2 replacing Arif Mohammad Khan who moved to Bihar as state's new Governor.

