After drama, BJP's Rao Rajendra Singh wins Jaipur Rural by a slender margin

Jaipur, June 4 BJP's Rao Rajendra Singh won the Jaipur Rural Lok Sabha seat by a wafer-thin margin of 1,615 votes on Saturday, defeating his nearest rival Anil Chopra of the Congress.

The announcement of the results for the Jaipur Rural seat was delayed after Chopra along with his supporters sat on a dharma demanding recounting of votes.

The Congress candidate demanded recounting alleging irregularities in postal ballot votes, but his demand was rejected. Chopra then sat on a dharna at the Returning Officer's room. He came out only after Rao Rajendra was declared the winner.

Addressing his supporters outside the counting centre, Chopra asked them to maintain patience, stating that the people showered their blessings on them due to which the Congress got more than 6 lakh votes.

Earlier, state Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra and Shahpura MLA Manish Yadav reached the Commerce College where the counting was underway. However, the police did not let them enter.

After that a large number of Congress supporters started protesting on JLN Marg. Congress MLAs Abhimanyu Poonia, Ramnivas Gavadia, and Vidyadhar Chaudhary also reached the Commerce College and got involved in an argument with the police regarding entry.

Former state Congress President Sachin Pilot also tweeted demanding recounting of votes in the Jaipur Rural seat. Later, former CM Ashok Gehlot retweeted Pilot's post and demanded recounting of votes.

