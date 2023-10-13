After drawing flak, Goa Govt says plan to convert 1.4 cr sq mt land ‘no longer exists’

Panaji, Oct 13 After drawing flak over proposed conversion of land of about 1.4 crore sq mt in Pernem Taluka, Goa’s Town and Country Planning Minister Vishwajit Rane on Friday announced that Pernem zoning plan 'no longer exists'.

“I want to assure the people of Pernem Taluka that this plan no longer exists. But some try to misguide people over the issue,” Rane said.

Several public meetings were held in Pernem Taluka to oppose this zoning plan, wherein people had threatened to intensify their agitation. After facing stiff opposition, Vishwajit Rane on Monday had announced that the draft zoning plan for Pernem Taluka had been kept in abeyance.

“We have tried to create infrastructure by commissioning the international airport at Mopa and AYUSH hospital. I want to assure everyone that this plan now no longer exists and hence there is no need to have discussion on it,” Rane said.

“We need to protect the houses of people which are in the orchard zone. My government will take a decision in this regard. We had said that this plan is kept in abeyance. Use any word for it… Be it abeyance or scrap… I give my word that this plan no longer exists…,” he said.

“There is a need to develop Goa, but I assure you that this plan no longer exists. It has no importance now,” he reiterated, adding that the government will take people into confidence in the future while making any decision.

“In a democracy people's voice has value,” he said.

