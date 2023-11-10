After failing to prove anything in coal case, agencies now summoning me in school jobs case: Abhishek Banerjee

Kolkata, Nov 10 Trinamool Congress national General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee claimed on Friday that the central agencies are summoning him repeatedly in the multi-crore cash for school jobs case in West Bengal after having failed to prove anything against him in the coal smuggling case.

“I am repeating the same thing I said 36 months back. Corruption worth not even a single penny will be proved against me. Having failed to prove anything against me in the coal case, they are now summoning me again and again in the school jobs case.

"They are not even sparing my parents and wife. I challenge them to prove anything against me. Even if my throat is slit, I will be raise 'Trinamool Congress Zindabad’ and ‘Jai Bangla’ slogans,” Banerjee said while attending a party programme in the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency in South 24 Parganas district, which he represents.

Claiming that he is being deliberately summoned on those days when he has pre-scheduled political engagements, Banerjee said, "This is because of the conspiracy framed by the BJP, who are unable to combat me politically."

On Thursday, Banerjee had gone to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office to face interrogation in connection with the school jobs case.

However, unlike the 10-hour grilling he faced during his previous summon to the ED office on September 13, the entire process was completed within an hour on Thursday.

After coming out of the ED office, Banerjee had claimed that he has submitted a 5,500-page document to the central agency as sought by the latter.

“They told me that they will examine the documents and summon me again if necessary. If they summon me again, I will go,” Banerjee had said.

