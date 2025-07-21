After five weeks, stranded UK fighter jet all set to fly again on Tuesday

Thiruvananthapuram, July 21 Finally, the British F-35B Lightning II fighter jet, grounded at the airport here since June 14, is all set to be airborne for its return journey on Tuesday.

According to sources, the special team of top aviation engineers from the US and the UK who arrived early this month have managed to get it back into shape and activity.

The aircraft has been fully examined, and the final clearance to be airborne has also come from the UK, after the special team gave their report.

Renowned for its short take-off and vertical landing (STOVL) capabilities, the fifth-generation fighter -- part of the UK’s HMS Prince of Wales Carrier Strike Group -- was returning from joint maritime exercises with the Indian Navy in the Indo-Pacific when it was forced to land in Kerala’s capital city, last month.

However, authorities are tight-lipped on its destination from here as it might return to HMS Prince of Wales or may fly back to the UK.

The special team, comprising engineers from the British Royal Navy and aircraft manufacturers Lockheed Martin, is slated to return on Monday evening on a special aircraft.

The snag was identified in its hydraulic systems, which had failed and, despite a first round of repairs and maintenance, could not be revived. It was the full-fledged second team of 14 members from the US and the UK that fixed it and made it airworthy again.

Ever since the jet was grounded, it became a subject of discussion on social media, and there were numerous trolls about it.

Now all things are cleared up and the special visitor is set to fly again, over a month after it landed in Thiruvananthapuram. The fighter jet is likely to evoke a sensation again on social media.

Even Kerala Tourism could not resist the fun. It included this rare moment in its campaign. In a post on X, it shared a message: "Kerala, the destination you will never want to leave. Thank you, The Fauxy." The post featured a spoof "review" attributed to the UK jet, "Kerala is such an amazing place, I don't want to leave. Definitely recommend."

