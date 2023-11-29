After hectic campaign schedule in five states, Rahul in Kerala on four-day tour

New Delhi, Nov 29 After leading a high-octane campaign in five states of Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has reached Kerala's Wayanad, his Parliamentary constituency, on a four-day trip.

Party leaders said that Gandhi, who arrived in Wayanad on Tuesday night, will stay there till December 1 and participate in several programmes.

On Tuesday -- the last day of campaigning in Telangana -- Rahul Gandhi interacted with gig workers, sanitary workers and auto drivers and heard their problems.

He also held a joint road show with his sister and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra besides addressing a joint public meeting.

The leader will be returning home on December 1 night, three days prior to the Parliament's Winter Session on December 4.

In the past 45 days, he has addressed several public meetings in the five states which went to the polls recently.

Counting of votes will take place on December 3.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor