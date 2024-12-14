After Hyderabad, Bengaluru, roadshow in Mumbai on Dec 16 to attract investments in NE states

Agartala/Shillong, Dec 14 After Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Kolkata, the Northeast Trade and Investment Roadshow will be held in Mumbai on Monday to attract investment in the northeastern states, officials said here on Saturday.

Tripura Industries and Commerce Department Director Vishwasree B. said that the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) would hold the roadshow in which all the northeastern states would participate.

“We would highlight the investment opportunities in Tripura in bamboo, Agarwood, rubber, food processing, tourism and other sectors,” she told IANS.

The director said that earlier similar roadshows were held in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata and various other cities in the country and all the northeastern states highlighted their available resources and investment opportunities.

Officials in Agartala and Shillong said that Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad K. Sangma would participate in the roadshow.

Tripura Chief Minister recently said that the present state government is making all efforts to attract investors to the state, and during the past one year, 212 investors attended and MoUs were signed for investment of over Rs 5,900 crore, with 200-plus investment proposals already made and Rs 1,000 crore in the pipeline.

An official statement said that DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and senior officials of various Union ministries and all the eight northeastern states would participate in the roadshow.

The roadshow would feature Business to Government (B2G) meetings, offering a unique opportunity for potential investors to interact directly with state representatives and explore investment opportunities across multiple sectors.

This event is being organised in partnership with the state governments of the northeastern states, FICCI (Industry Partner), and Invest India (Investment Facilitation Partner).

The Mumbai Roadshow marks the sixth event in the ongoing series, showcasing presentations from the eight northeastern states -- Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura.

These states would highlight a diverse range of investment opportunities in key sectors, including agri-food processing and allied sectors, IT & ITES, entertainment and sports, energy, infrastructure & logistics, tourism & hospitality, education & skill development, healthcare, all critical to driving economic growth in the region, the statement said.

It said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi envisioned the mission of 'Viksit Bharat and Viksit North East.'

Over the last decade, tremendous efforts have been made to enhance infrastructure across the region through the development of roadways, highways, airways, railways, and waterways.

These initiatives have positively impacted the lives of the people in the region, leading to a surge in tourism and economic activities.

The North East Investor Summit aligns with this vision, serving as a catalyst to attract investments and unlock the untapped potential of the region, further propelling its journey towards prosperity and development, the statement added.

Previous roadshows in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Bengaluru, as well as the state seminar at Vibrant Gujarat, have generated significant interest from potential investors.

Building on these efforts, the DoNER Ministry also held a signing and exchange of MoUs event for the North East Investors Summit on March 6 at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, facilitating discussions between senior officials and investors.

The recently held Hyderabad roadshow, attended by Minister of State for DoNER, Sukanta Majumdar, witnessed several B2G meetings fostering potential investments.

According to the statement, the Mumbai Roadshow would continue this momentum, enabling investors to directly interact with state officials.

With the success of previous editions, this roadshow is expected to draw even more attention and participation, reinforcing the city’s role as a financial hub for economic growth in the northeast.

The session will feature valuable insights from ministers and state presentations, highlighting investment opportunities and empowering investors to become part of the thriving investment landscape of northeast India.

