After initial rage, SS (UBT) softens to embrace Sangli Independent LS winner

Mumbai, June 6 Spelling relief for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the Shiv Sena (UBT) MP, Sanjay Raut, said on Thursday that his party welcomes the election of Vishal Prakashbapu Patil from Sangli Lok Sabha constituency.

In a perceived climbdown, Raut said that Vishal Patil has been elected to the LS with a big margin from Sangli and his party would “respect the mandate of the people.”

Patil was a Congress hopeful for a ticket, but in the MVA seat-sharing arrangements, the constituency went to SS (UBT) which put up renowned wrestling champion Chandrahar S. Patil.

The SS (UBT) ignored desperate pleas and options offered by the Congress to allow Vishal Patil to contest, and the party remained adamant.

The Congress urged SS (UBT) to give up the claim on Sangli and instead contest the Mumbai North LS seat, but the suggestions fell on deaf ears.

Subsequently, the plucky Patil defied the Congress and MVA's appeals and threats, to contest as an Independent, raising apprehensions of a split in the Opposition alliance.

However, Patil’s confidence stood the test and he trounced the BJP’s two-time sitting MP Sanjay (Kaka) R Patil, with a good margin of over 100,000 votes.

“The SS (UBT) had nothing personal against Vishal Patil… He hails from a respected political family. He has been elected with a big margin by the people of Sangli. We respect the mandate of the people and welcome his election,” said Raut, indicating burial of the political hatchet.

Embracing Patil’s triumph, he expressed hopes that the new Sangli MP would continue to support and work with the MVA as before, for the larger good of the people.

Patil is the grandson of the legendary ex-Chief Minister Vasantraodada Patil, son of former five-term MP Prakashbapu Patil and senior state leader Shailja Patil, while his younger brother Pratik P Patil was a two-time MP and Union minister in the UPA governments led by former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh.

