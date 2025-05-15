After JNU, Jamia suspends MoUs with institutions in Turkey over support to Pakistan

New Delhi, May 15 Several prominent Indian universities have suspended their academic Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with institutions in Turkey, citing national security concerns. The latest to act is Jamia Millia Islamia, which issued a statement on Thursday announcing the immediate suspension of all MoUs with any institution affiliated with the Government of the Republic of Turkiye.

In a post on X, the university said: “Due to national security considerations, any Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi, and any institution affiliated with the Government of the Republic of Turkiye stands suspended with immediate effect, until further orders. Jamia Millia Islamia stands firmly with the Nation.”

The move comes after Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) suspended its own MoU with Inonu University in Turkey.

The agreement, signed earlier this year on February 3, was intended to promote collaborative research and student exchanges. However, JNU echoed similar national security concerns in its own statement: “Due to National Security considerations, the MoU between JNU and Inonu University, Turkiye stands suspended until further notice. JNU stands with the Nation.”

Adding to the wave of academic disengagement, the Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) in Hyderabad has also cancelled its academic MoU with the Yunus Emre Institute in Turkey with immediate effect.

These decisions came amid a broader deterioration in India-Turkey relations, spurred by Ankara’s strong support for Pakistan and criticism of India's recent strikes on terror camps across the border. Turkey’s alignment with Pakistan on key strategic and defence issues has triggered domestic calls in India for the boycott of Turkish products and tourism.

National security concerns escalated further following a press briefing by Indian defence officials, where it was revealed that Turkish-made drones had been recovered from a recent operation. Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh confirmed that forensic analysis had identified the models as Turkish-origin Songar drones manufactured by Asisguard.

The presence of these drones in Pakistan’s arsenal pointed to the deepening defence cooperation between Ankara and Islamabad — a relationship that is increasingly drawing scrutiny in New Delhi.

The suspension of MoUs by Indian universities is seen as part of a wider effort to review and recalibrate institutional ties with countries perceived as working against India's national interests, say officials.

