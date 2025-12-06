After Karur tragedy, TVK's first major public rally in Puducherry on Dec 9

Chennai, Dec 6 Actor Vijay's political party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), is set to return to large-scale public mobilisation on December 9, when it holds a regulated public rally in Puducherry, its first major outdoor event since the Karur tragedy.

With the state Assembly elections approaching, the event marks a significant moment in Vijay's push to convert his popularity into political influence.

TVK's outreach had been severely restricted after the September 27 Karur public meeting, where a crowd crush tragically claimed 41 lives while Vijay was addressing supporters.

Following this, authorities in Tamil Nadu imposed a ban on outdoor public events for TVK, permitting only indoor meetings with strict caps.

An indoor programme in Kancheepuram last month, for instance, was limited to 2,000 participants.

Seeking to rejuvenate its campaign, TVK approached the Puducherry administration for permission to conduct a roadshow.

However, the government rejected the request, citing the Union Territory's narrow roads, which were deemed unsuitable for managing large crowds.

TVK then submitted a second appeal, requesting that at least one controlled public meeting be permitted.

After consultations with officials, Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy approved - not for a roadshow, but for a public rally, subject to stringent safety conditions.

The rally will be held at Uppalam Grounds, with attendance restricted to 10,000 people.

Each participant will be issued a QR-coded entry pass to regulate entry and avoid overcrowding. No conventional stage will be erected; instead, Vijay will address supporters from atop his campaign vehicle.

For effective crowd management, the ground will be divided into 10 barricaded segments, each accommodating 1,000 people.

Emergency measures include designated parking for fire tenders and ambulances, and authorities have assured comprehensive security arrangements.

The event will be held from 10.30 a.m. and 12 p.m., during which Vijay is expected to deliver a 45-minute speech.

The December 9 rally represents TVK's effort to re-establish its mass connect under controlled conditions and signals the party's renewed momentum as it prepares for its maiden electoral battle in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

