After light rain, weather to mainly clear in J&K

Srinagar, May 18 Weather remained cloudy with light rain in Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours as the Meteorological (MeT) department forecast mainly clear to partly cloudy sky during the next 24 hours.

"Weather is expected to remain mainly clear to partly cloudy in J&K during the next 24 hours", an official of the department said.

Srinagar had 11.4, Pahalgam 5.8 and Gulmarg 3.2 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Drass town had 4.6, Leh 4.7 and Kargil 8.5 as the night's lowest temperature.

Jammu had 23.8, Katra 22.2, Batote 15.8, Banihal 14 and Bhaderwah 11.7 as the minimum temperature.

