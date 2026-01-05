After LoP, Kerala anti-graft body seeks CBI probe against NGO over foreign fund irregularities

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 5 After Kerala's Leader of the Opposition (LoP) V.D. Satheesan, the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has on Monday recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged financial irregularities linked to the Punarjani housing project, involving an NGO Manappatt Foundation, and its chief executive officer (CEO).

The Punarjani project, spearheaded by LoP Satheesan during his tenure as an MLA, aimed to construct houses for those who lost their homes in the devastating 2018 floods.

Allegations surfaced that the NGO's CEO, Ameer Ahmed, in collusion with Satheesan, raised funds from foreign countries between 2018 and 2022 for flood rehabilitation, allegedly in violation of norms.

The VACB recommended a CBI probe against the Kerala LoP on Sunday following a preliminary inquiry into the alleged misappropriation of foreign funds collected for post-flood reconstruction.

Adding to the Congress' troubles ahead of the state Assembly elections in a few months from now, the Vigilance Director Manoj Abraham has submitted a report to the state government seeking a federal investigation under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), citing the international nature of the fund collection, according to local media reports quoting Home Department sources.

"The probe revealed that substantial amounts were raised from expatriates in Middle Eastern countries without requisite clearances under the FCRA," a senior official said.

According to the VACB findings, Manappatt Foundation allegedly received Rs 1.22 crore from the UK during the 2018–22 period.

Investigators also noted that the NGO and its CEO played a central role in managing the funds, with a significant portion of the collected amount remaining unaccounted for in the official records.

The recommendation follows a complaint alleging that the project bypassed official state channels and violated Central government regulations governing foreign donations.

The VACB has said that only a central agency can effectively trace the money trail across international borders.

Rejecting the allegations, Manappatt Foundation CEO Ameer Ahmed said that he and his NGO were ready to face any probe related to the Punarjani project and its funding.

Kerala witnessed unprecedented floods in 2018, claiming nearly 500 lives and destroying hundreds of houses across the state.

Meanwhile, the Congress in Kerala dismissed the recommendation for a CBI probe as an election stunt, alleging that it was an attempt to divert attention from the Sabarimala temple gold theft case.

The development is expected to trigger a political face-off, as the project is closely associated with the current Leader of the Opposition Satheesan.

The Assembly elections in Kerala are likely to be held in April or May this year.

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is seeking a comeback after defeats in 2016 and 2021 Assembly polls, while the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) is aiming for a record third consecutive term -- an unprecedented feat in the state's political history.

