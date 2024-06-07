After LS polls success, Congress sets its sights on Maharashtra Assembly polls in October

Mumbai, June 7 Buoyed by its performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections, the Maharashtra Congress on Friday exhorted all its workers to now focus on the Assembly polls due in October.

Party General Secretary Ramesh Chennithala, state Congress President Nana Patole, Working President M. Arif Naseem Khan and other top central and state leaders felicitated all the 14 LS winners at a function in the party headquarters.

"The party activists worked hard and unitedly for the LS, took the organisation and its ideals to every corner in the state that enabled Congress to win 14 of the 17 seats it contested. We have to continue this momentum and fight the Assembly elections with the same vigour," Chennithala said.

He expressed confidence that the Maha Vikas Aghadi allies - the Congress, the Shiv Sena-UBT, and the Nationalist Congress Party-SP will fight the Assembly elections unitedly and return to power in Maharashtra this year.

Chennithala admitted that coalition politics is not easy but the MVA became strong with constant dialogue among the allies that helped them perform with flying colours, bagging 31 of the 48 LS seats, compared with 17 to the ruling MahaYuti alliance.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed 18 rallies in Maharashtra, indulged in divisive politics and propaganda, but the people have rejected it and bestowed overwhelming confidence in the MVA," he said.

Patole said that Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra and Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra proved to be game-changer in the LS polls in the country in the battle to save the country’s constitution and democracy, besides the Congress’ Five Guarantees that earned the people’s confidence.

"With the guidance of the top leadership like Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, the Congress earned the support of people across the board, from all castes and religions. The Congress will not betray the faith reposed by the people and continue to work for the welfare of the masses," he said.

Khan said that the state is currently in the grip of a severe drought with people having no drinking water or fodder for their cattle, but the state government has ‘run away’ from the scene. The party has suggested that all the newly-elected MPs should tour the drought-hit regions in their constituencies, interact with the people and farmers, question the government and push for remedial measures.

