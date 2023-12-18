After Mamata, Uddhav Thackeray meets Kejriwal ahead of INDIA bloc meeting

New Delhi, Dec 18 A day ahead of the crucial INDIA bloc meeting, Shiv Sena-UBT chief and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday met Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal here.

Thackeray arrived at the residence of the Delhi Chief Minister on Monday evening.

His son Aaditya Thackeray, and party leaders Sanjay Raut, and Priyanka Chaturvedi accompanied him while AAP RS member Raghav Chadha was also present on the occasion.

Earlier in the day, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee also met Kejriwal at his residence.

After meeting with Thackeray, Kejriwal took to X and said: "Today had the privilege of hosting Shiv Sena chief and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and other leaders of the Shiv Sena."

After meeting Banerjee, Kejriwal said, "Today had a courtesy meeting with Mamata didi in Delhi. During the meeting discussed the political issues of the country."

The meetings comes a day ahead of the crucial Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc meeting on Tuesday. According to sources, the INDIA bloc will discuss the seat sharing and common minimum programme for 2024 Lok Sabha elections. At least 28 parties have co e together to take on the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre in 2024 general elections.

Kejriwal is all set to leave for the 10 day vipasana session on December 19 and will be returning on December 30.

Meanwhile, the ED.also issued second summons to the AAP leader to appear before it on December 21 in connection with the alleged excise policy case.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor