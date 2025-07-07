After NGT nudge, TN govt to install steel mesh around Kapaleeswarar Temple tank

Chennai, July 7 Acting on directions from the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department has announced that a steel mesh will be installed around the Kapaleeswarar Temple tank in Mylapore to prevent waste from entering the sacred water body.

The move comes as part of a broader initiative by the NGT to safeguard temple tanks across Tamil Nadu, many of which are struggling with pollution and neglect.

The tribunal had earlier taken suo motu cognizance of the deteriorating condition of these heritage waterbodies and specifically directed the HR&CE Department to improve water quality through measures such as installing surface aeration systems.

In response, the HR&CE submitted a report to the tribunal noting that waste continues to enter the Kapaleeswarar tank despite the presence of a six-foot-tall iron fence. Items such as puffed rice, plastic packaging, and other refuse are often blown into the tank by the wind or offered by devotees, particularly along the eastern boundary.

To address this, the department has proposed installing a fine steel mesh atop the eastern iron grill to act as a protective barrier.

Daily cleaning and monitoring by temple staff will also be intensified to maintain cleanliness around the tank. Additionally, due to declining water levels since early June, access to the tank has been restricted by temple authorities. However, devotees are still permitted to offer rituals from the steps leading to the Kaariya Mandapam, the mid-level pavilion.

The Kapaleeswarar Temple tank, which holds both religious and ecological significance, has become a focal point in discussions around urban water conservation and temple tank revival. Environmentalists have welcomed the NGT’s intervention and called for similar actions across the state.

Experts emphasise that protecting such waterbodies requires not just physical infrastructure but also greater public awareness and strict enforcement against littering and pollution.

The mesh installation is expected to be completed in the coming weeks, marking a small yet significant step in restoring the health and sanctity of this historic tank.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor