After nine paediatric deaths; MP bans 'lethal' cough syrup, urges TN govt to initiate probe

Bhopal, Oct 4 The Madhya Pradesh government has banned a "lethal" cough syrup across the state following the death of nine children in Chhindwara district.

The sale of the concerned manufacturing company's other products has also been banned in Madhya Pradesh.

According to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, the Stalin government has been urged to investigate the matter as the manufacturing company is in Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu.

The Chief Minister on his X handle wrote on Saturday, "The deaths of children in Chhindwara due to Coldrif syrup are extremely tragic. The sale of this syrup has been banned in the state. The sale of other products manufactured by the concerned company is also banned. The syrup manufacturing factory is located in Kanchipuram. The state government had urged the Tamil Nadu government to investigate the matter. The investigation report was received this morning. Strict action has been taken based on the report."

"Following the tragic deaths of the children, action was underway at the local level. A team has also been formed to investigate this matter at the state level. The culprits will not be spared at any cost," he said.

Between August 24 and October 2, nine children reportedly died in Chhindwara district, Madhya Pradesh, due to suspected kidney failure linked to the consumption of contaminated cough syrups.

The affected children initially showed symptoms of a cold, cough, and fever, which rapidly progressed to kidney complications.

The syrups under scrutiny are Coldrif and Nextro DS, distributed from a pharmaceutical unit in Jabalpur, sources in the government said.

Of 660 bottles purchased, 594 were distributed to three Chhindwara distributors. The remaining stock has been frozen, pending lab results.

Preliminary investigations suggest possible contamination with brake oil solvent, a highly toxic substance, the sources added.

A special protocol was introduced, under which children sick for more than two days are observed for six hours at Civil Hospital and then referred to the District Hospital, if needed. Over 1,420 children with flu-like symptoms are under watch.

All ASHA workers are conducting home monitoring for discharged patients. Samples of the syrups, water, and human tissue have been sent to labs in Pune and Delhi, a doctor in Chhindwara said on condition of anonymity.

Earlier, the local administration had banned the sale of Coldrif and Nextro DS in Chhindwara district only.

Rajasthan Medical Services Corporation Limited (RMSCL) banned 19 batches of similar syrups after two child deaths in Sikar and Bharatpur.

Private doctors have been instructed to refer viral cases to government hospitals.

Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath, who hails from Chhindwara, blamed the state government for "negligence", citing a breakdown in law and order.

He alleged that brake oil solvent (used in vehicles) was mixed into the syrups and called for a state-wide ban on such products.

