After noise pollution, Lucknow suffers from air pollution

Lucknow, Nov 6 After being declared noisier than ever, Lucknow is now recording high air pollution levels with AQI in the 'poor'category.

The state capital was engulfed in a layer of haze on Saturday evening and through Sunday.

As per the data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) of the state capital was 274, making the city figure in the ‘poor’ air quality list.

The air pollution levels spiked by 88 units in a single day as compared to a day before. The city figured in 'good', 'satisfactory' and 'moderate' air quality levels throughout September, while in October it was only for two days on October 29 and 30 when the city’s air turned ‘poor’.

As per CPCB data AQI at Gomti Nagar, Talkatora, Nishatganj and Lalbagh was above 200, while at Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University and Kukrail picnic spot air pollution levels were below 200.

“For the first time in the last two months, AQI has crossed the 250 mark, which is an alarm for the authorities to take air pollution control measures at the earliest else the pollution levels will turn ‘severe’,” said environmentalist Prof Venkatesh Dutta.

He said that in the coming days the air quality will deteriorate further as temperatures will fall and will not allow pollutants to disperse in the atmosphere. The need of the hour is to stop all construction work in the city, penalize people who resort to garbage and stubble burning, control road dust by sprinkling water and construct bad roads.

