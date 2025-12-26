After occupying Patna's 10 Circular Road for over two decades, Rabri Devi vacating official residence

Patna, Dec 26 The process of vacating the 10 Circular Road residence of former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi in Patna has been underway for the past several days.

Even late on Thursday night, plants and household belongings were seen being shifted from the premises in a pickup van.

When asked about the destination of the items, those present at the site did not provide a clear response.

However, sources speculate that the belongings are being gradually shifted to the under-construction residence of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav at Mahua Bagh locality.

It may be recalled that on November 25, the Bihar government’s Building Construction Department issued a notice to Rabri Devi, asking her to vacate the bungalow at 10 Circular Road.

Subsequently, a new government bungalow -- Number 39 on Harding Road, Patna -- was allotted to her.

The 10 Circular Road bungalow was expensively modified to suit the family’s needs, including additional rooms and a conference hall for political engagements.

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, also stays in the 10 Circular Road bungalow, and the 1 Polo Road bungalow is mainly used as his office, where his close aide Sanjay Yadav stays.

According to reports, the Lalu-Rabri family is now shifting to the Mahua Bagh residence, and the newly allotted bungalow -- Number 39 on Harding Road -- will mainly be used for official work.

The accommodation at Harding Road has been provided to Rabri Devi in her capacity as the Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Council.

The state government has clarified that the earlier provision of lifetime government accommodation for former Chief Ministers has been abolished.

As a result, government residences are now allotted strictly based on the current constitutional or official position held.

Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family had been residing at the 10 Circular Road bungalow for nearly two decades.

Following the official notice, the process of vacating the residence is being carried out in a phased and orderly manner.

