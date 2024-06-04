After Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti concedes defeat in J&K

Srinagar, June 4 After former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah conceded defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, another former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti too conceded defeat in J&K.

While Omar Abdullah conceded defeat to Engineer Rashid of Awami Itihad Party (AIP), Mehbooba Mufti conceded defeat to NC candidate, Mian Altaf Ahmad.

“Respecting the verdict of the people, I thank my PDP workers & leaders for their hard work & support despite all the odds. My deepest gratitude to the people who voted for me. Winning & losing is part of the game and won’t deter us from our path,” Mehbooba Mufti wrote on X.

Syed Ruhullah of NC is comfortably placed against his PDP rival, Waheed Parra over whom the former is leading by over 1,40,000 votes.

Jugal Kishore Sharma of the BJP is leading against Raman Bhalla of the Congress in the Jammu Lok Sabha seat while Jitendra Singh of the BJP established an unassailable lead over his rival, Choudhary Lal Singh of the Congress.

In total out of the 5 Lok Sabha seats in J&K, 2 have gone to BJP, 2 to NC and 1 to independent candidate.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor