After pressure mounts Kerala local body succumbs and NRI investor has the last laugh

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 7 A UK-resident, who faced harassment from Manjoor Village council officials even after spending Rs 25 crore to set up a state-of-the-art sports complex in his hometown Kottayam, on Tuesday had the last laugh as the local body officials agreed to give him all the clearances soon.

A harassed Shajimon George even began a protest before the local village council alleging "indifferent treatment" and delay in providing the necessary permits to open the complex in Kerala.

His protest and battle with the Manjoor Village council officials got huge media attention and ultimately the council members had to give in.

“I am very happy as the local body officials have agreed to my demands and they have said that they will give the clearance if I produce three certificates. Of the three, I already have two, and the last one I will get very soon. I am happy that all issues have been sorted out,” said Shajimon George.

Shajimon George, who has been living in the UK for the last 25 years had decided to open a sports complex in his village which was officially inaugurated by two State Ministers virtually. However, it could not be opened to the public as the Manjoor Village council had not given the building number and had been demanding 36 certificates from the NRI to enable opening of the complex.

After a frustrated Shajimon George began a protest in front of the council office, the police, media and local politicians got involved in the whole issue.

Local legislator Mons K Joseph came and held talks with the council and soon even the local CPI-M leadership got involved as the council is ruled by them.

Amid huge media publicity and nearly three hours of talks the council had to climb down and reduced the number of certificates needed to six. After further talks the number came down to three and Shajimon George called off his protest.

However, Komalavali Ravindran, president of the CPI(M)- led council said they have never shown any indifference and will give the sanction as and when George brings the required certificates.

"We are happy to see this complex in our place and we have nothing against George at all. As rules have to be followed, when he will come with the desired certificates, the building number will be given," said the council president.

Sources said that George is facing "indifference" from the officials, as he had complained to the Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau officials against an official who was seeking bribe to give the building number.

Sabu Jacob, one of Kerala's premier industrialists, who facing similar harassment from government officials in Kochi and then took his investments to Telangana, told the media that "the biggest mistake George did was to invest in Kerala. With such a fat investment, he could have done it in some other state in our country. All the big talk about an industry-friendly atmosphere in the state is humbug. Authorities in Kerala only want to harass investors and collect their money."

The Opposition Congress member in the Manjoor Council said what's happening in their council is deplorable as they themselves have raised this issue a few times, but the one ruling the council has taken a negative stand on this business venture.

