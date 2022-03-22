After probe, Dholpur SP says it was a case of assault, not gang-rape

Shivraj Meena, Superintendent of Police, Dholpur on Monday, denied the incident of alleged gang rape of a 26-year-old woman and said it was a case of assault.

After the ongoing investigation for three days on the incident of "gang rape" of the 26-year-old woman, the SP said, "Every aspect of the case was thoroughly investigated by recording the statements of 164 persons. Investigation revealed that there was no incident of gang rape with the victim."

However, the SP has admitted to an assault on the woman.

He stated, "Investigation revealed that on March 15, six people of the village had beaten up the woman. After this, the woman filed a case of gang rape. The accused who assaulted the woman have been identified."

Earlier an FIR was registered against unidentified people for allegedly gang-raping a 26-year-old woman at gunpoint in front of her children and husband in Dholpur district.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor