After Reasi terror attack, Cong questions Centre's J&K peace claims

New Delhi, June 10 The Congress on Monday questioned the Centre over its claims of peace in Jammu & Kashmir.

Condemning the terror attack in Jammu in which ten pilgrims were killed and 33 injured, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said, "We are arrogantly told that there’s peace in Kashmir. We want to ask if peace in Kashmir can only come through cheap political oneupmanship."

He further said, "No peace for daily wagers; no peace for Kashmiri Pandits; no peace for local residents; no peace for tourists; no peace for security forces; no peace for pilgrims."

Khera posted on X: "On one side the oath taking ceremony of the NDA govt was taking place, on another side pilgrims were getting attacked by terrorists while there was also an Indo-Pak cricket match going on. We want to now know, can cricket and terror go together?"

On Sunday evening, terrorists attacked a bus in J&K’s Reasi district, killing 10 pilgrims and injuring 33 others.

The bus was returning from Shiv Khori temple to Katra town in Jammu when terrorists attacked it.

The security forces have launched a massive manhunt to nab the terrorists.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor