After repeated threats, Mumbai Police review Salman Khan’s security

Mumbai, Nov 29 *After repeated threats to Bollywood megastar Salman Khan, who is accorded a Y-Plus cover, the Mumbai Police on Wednesday reviewed his security status to check for any loopholes or shortfalls, officials said here.

The review happened after Salman got another purported threat from the gangster Lawrence Bishnoi on a social media post on Sunday when he claimed responsibility for the shooting outside Punjabi actor-singer Gippy Grewal’s home in Canada.

"You consider Salman Khan a brother, but now it’s time for your ‘brother’ to come and save you. This message is also for Salman Khan – don’t be under the illusion that Dawood will save you; no one can save you. Your dramatic response to Sidhu Moose Wala’s death did not go unnoticed. We all know the kind of person he was and the criminal associations he had… You’re now on our radar. Consider this a trailer; the full film will be released soon. Flee to any country you wish, but remember, death doesn’t require a visa; it comes uninvited," Bishnoi’s post read.

In June 2022, the Mumbai Police had enhanced security at the Khan residence in Bandra west, Galaxy Apartments, after the death threats to him and his father Salim Khan from the Bishnoi gang.

The police had recovered a letter warning of a ‘Moosewala’ with Salim-Salman father-son duo, with the initials LB – and a terse threat - “Moosewala bana denge”.

In the wake of the multiple threats on several occasions, the Mumbai Police carried out a review of the security status, said officials.

