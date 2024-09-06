After resigning as BJD's RS member, Sujeet Kumar joins BJP

Bhubaneswar, Sep 6 Within minutes of resigning from the membership of Rajya Sabha, former BJD leader Sujeet Kumar on Friday joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party at the party headquarters in Delhi.

He joined the BJP in the presence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the party's Odisha in-charge Vijaypal Singh Tomar, Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahatab, and other leaders.

“I left BJD as I think the development that could have happened in my native district Kalahandi did not happen because of corruption in which many BJD leaders both from the district and also outside are involved. I tried to bring these to the notice of BJD leadership. But, when I found it was not yielding any result, I decided to leave the party,” said Kumar after joining BJP Friday.

He said he has been a big admirer of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the beginning.

Meanwhile, the president of Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Naveen Patnaik expelled Sujeet Kumar from the party on the charges of anti-party activities.

Kumar was suspended from the party immediately after he tendered his resignation from the Rajya Sabha.

“Shree Sujeet Kumar, M.P., Rajya Sabha representing Biju Janata Dal is expelled from the party with immediate effect for anti-party activities. He has let down the party which sent him to Rajya Sabha and with hopes and aspirations of people of Kalahandi district,” reads an order issued by the party on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Kumar tendered his resignation from the membership of Rajya Sabha two years before the end of his tenure. Kumar was elected to the Upper House in April 2020.

“I do hereby tender my resignation from the Membership of Rajya Sabha today, i.e. 6th September 2024; having taken this decision consciously. I take this opportunity to express my profuse gratitude to you for the opportunities provided to me to raise issues of public importance, and of my state Odisha, in the House. I could not have done it without your constant guidance,” wrote Kumar in his resignation letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman, Jagdeep Dhankhar.

His resignation has also been accepted by the Vice-President of India and the Chairman of Rajya Sabha.

“Hon’ble Vice-President of India and Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar has accepted the resignation of Shri Sujeet Kumar from the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) with immediate effect, finding the same in conformity with Article 101 3(b) of the Constitution,” informed Dhankhar on his official X handle.

Notably, BJD was unhappy with Kumar, who last month praised the Union Cabinet and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for approving the new Junagarh-Nabarangpur Railway Line and five other projects for Odisha. However, he later clarified that he praised the railway minister as a political courtesy.

It is pertinent here to mention that earlier Mamata Mohanta resigned from the Rajya Sabha as well the party on July 31, two years before the end of her tenure. She later joined BJP and was re-elected to the Upper House in the recent Rajya Sabha by-elections.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor