After Rs 5 crore aid by Tripura govt, BJP sends relief to flood-hit Himachal Pradesh

Agartala, Sep 9 After providing Rs 5 crore to the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister's Relief Fund, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and other leaders, on Tuesday, flagged off five vehicles loaded with relief materials worth nearly Rs 50 lakh for the flood-hit state.

The five vehicles loaded with relief materials left New Delhi for Himachal Pradesh and Tripura Chief Minister Saha, Tripura BJP Vice-President Subal Bhowmik, party's state General Secretary Bipin Debbarma and other leaders virtually flagged off the vehicles from Agartala.

Later, taking to his official X account, Chief Minister Saha said: "In this difficult time, Tripura Pradesh BJP stands firmly in solidarity with the flood-affected people of Himachal Pradesh. Today, I flagged off relief materials on behalf of Pradesh BJP to extend assistance to those affected by the devastating floods."

Speaking at the programme in front of the State BJP headquarters in Agartala, Chief Minister Saha reminded the catastrophic floods devastated Tripura last year and he said that the state deeply understands the pain and suffering of the people of Himachal Pradesh.

"From the government's side, we have contributed Rs 5 crore to Himachal's CM Relief Fund. Alongside, the party too must come forward to extend help. Guided by the principle of "Seva Hi Dharm, Seva Hi Sangathan", we are sending relief materials worth around Rs 45 to 50 lakh, including blankets and medicines," he said.

The Chief Minister noted that State BJP President and Rajya Sabha member Rajib Bhattacharjee is in New Delhi to oversee the dispatch of the five vehicles from the national capital.

He emphasised that this gesture reflects the spirit of solidarity that India stands for, recalling how people across the country had extended support when Tripura faced its own crisis last year.

Chief Minister Saha also underlined that both the state government and the BJP remain committed to working under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President J.P. Nadda in times of need.

The Chief Minister in his earlier post on X had said: "The recent devastating floods have caused severe damage in Himachal Pradesh. My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones."

"In this context, I spoke to the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh and conveyed our solidarity in this hour of distress. On behalf of the people of Tripura, we stand firmly with our brothers and sisters in Himachal Pradesh. To support the relief efforts, the Tripura government is contributing Rs 5 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund of Himachal Pradesh," CM Saha had added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor