After ruling for 22 years, Congress almost wiped out in Mizoram

Aizawl, Dec 4 The Congress, which governed Mizoram for more than 22 years in different terms since 1984 under the Chief Ministership of party stalwart Lal Thanhawla, performed disastrously in the state assembly elections, result of which was announced on Monday.

The Congress fielded candidates in all 40 seats but its nominee C. Ngunlianchunga is the only winner in Lawngtlai West seat by a margin of 432 votes.

Ngunlianchunga, who secured 11,296 votes, defeated the ruling Mizo National Front candidate V. Zirsanga, who bagged 10,864 votes.

Besides all other party leaders and former ministers, state Congress President Lalsawta lost his Aizawl West-III seat to opposition Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) candidate V.L. Zaithanzama by a margin of 4,582 votes.

The Congress this time got 20.82 per cent votes against 29.98 per cent (five seats) in 2018 and 44.63 per cent votes (34 seats) in 2013.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited Mizoram on October 16 and 17 and campaigned for the party.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh, Lok Sabha member Shashi Tharoor, party’s northeast in-charge Bhakta Charan Das among other leaders also took part in the campaign.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra cancelled her scheduled campaign trips to the northeastern state while Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi gave a special video message to the people of Mizoram.

The Congress, before the elections, has formed ‘Mizoram Secular Alliance’ (MSA) with two local parties --- People’s Conference (PC) and Zoram Nationalist Party (ZNP) to unitedly fight against the BJP. The People’s Conference and ZNP did not put up any candidate.

State Congress President Lalsawta, who took moral responsibility for the party’s poor performance, announced to submit his resignation on Tuesday.

He told the media that the Congress, though defeated in the elections, but it would come back to power in the 2028 assembly elections.

