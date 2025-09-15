After SC clean chit, Team Vantara reiterates resolve to continue healing animals

New Delhi, Sep 15 On a day when the Supreme Court gave a clean chit to the Vantara wildlife facility in Gujarat’s Jamnagar over alleged lapses, Team Vantara on Monday called it a validation of the truth and reiterated its resolve to heal animals.

A Bench of Justices Pankaj Mithal and Prasanna B. Varale accepted an SIT’s report and rejected allegations made against Vantara wildlife facility over the acquisition of animals from India and abroad, particularly elephants, and compliance with the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, among others.

In a statement issued on Monday, Team Vantara said, “With utmost humility and gratitude, we welcome the findings of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), appointed by the Supreme Court of India. The SIT's report and the Supreme Court’s order have made it clear that the doubts and allegations raised against Vantara’s animal welfare mission were without any basis.”

It said that the validation of the truth by the distinguished and widely respected members of the SIT is not just a relief for everyone at Vantara but also a blessing, because it allows our work to speak for itself.

“The SIT’s findings and the Apex Court’s order give us further strength and encouragement to continue serving with humility and devotion to those who cannot speak for themselves. The entire Vantara family expresses heartfelt gratitude for this affirmation and reassures everyone of our lifelong commitment to protecting and caring for animals and birds with compassion,” said Team Vantara.

It said that Vantara has always been about love, compassion, and responsibility towards the voiceless among us. Every animal we rescue, every bird we heal, every life we save is a reminder that their well-being is not separate from our own — it is an inseparable part of the well-being of all humanity. When we care for animals, we are also caring for the soul of humanity.

“We take this occasion to pledge our solidarity with the Government of India, State Governments, and all other stakeholders involved in the huge and challenging task of animal care and affirm that Vantara will always be ready to work in close collaboration with them. Let’s together make Mother Earth a better place for all living beings,” said Team Vantara.

The top court, in an order passed on August 25, directed the constitution of an SIT to probe wide-ranging accusations, not only against Vantara but also implicating statutory authorities and even courts.

The SIT was tasked to examine issues including acquisition of animals from India and abroad, particularly elephants; compliance with the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972; International Convention on Trade of Endangered Species of Flora and Fauna (CITES) obligations; standards of veterinary care and animal welfare; allegations of creating a vanity or private collection; misuse of water or carbon credits; and allegations of financial irregularities and money laundering.

Last week, the SIT -- comprising former Chief Justice of Uttarakhand and Telangana High Courts Justice Raghvendra Chauhan, former Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale, and senior IRS officer Anish Gupta -- submitted its report to the top court in a sealed cover.

