After seizing 105 kg heroin, Punjab Police seize six kg more

Chandigarh, Oct 28 A day after the seizure of a 105-kg heroin haul, Punjab Police’s Counter Intelligence of Amritsar apprehended another accused and seized six kg heroin from his car, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on Monday.

The accused, Lovepreet Singh, a resident of Kapurthala, was to hand over the consignment of heroin picked from Hanumangarh in Rajasthan to another drug peddler Navjot Singh, who was arrested on Sunday, the DGP said.

Further investigations are on to establish the backward and forward linkages in the case, Yadav added.

A day earlier, the police busted a cross-border smuggling racket after arresting two associates of Turkey-based smuggler Navpreet Singh, alias Nav Bhullar, and recovered 105 kg heroin -- one the biggest seizures of the contraband -- from their possession.

Police have also recovered five foreign-made pistols, one country-made pistol, and a huge quantity of scheduled drugs, including 31.93 kg caffeine anhydrous and 17 kg dextromethorphan (DMR), from their possession.

“Investigations revealed that the accused were using these scheduled drugs to increase the heroin quantity by four times,” the DGP said on Sunday.

Sharing operation details, DGP Yadav said that a team of Counter Intelligence (CI) Amritsar received intel that a foreign-based smuggler Navpreet Singh has been operating a Pakistan-backed cross-border smuggling racket using his associates camped at rented accommodation at Colony Lady Road in Baba Bakala (Amritsar).

Acting swiftly, an intelligence-led operation was launched and a special checkpoint was established under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Balbir Singh in Baba Bakala, leading to the arrest of accused persons Navjot Singh and Lovepreet Kumar and the recovery of 7 kg Heroin from their Volkswagen Virtus car, he said, adding police teams have also impounded the car.

The DGP said that on the basis of disclosure statements of the arrested accused, police teams have recovered the remaining 98 kg heroin along with weapons, Caffeine Anhydrous and DMR from their rented premises. Route of smuggling the narcotic consignment is being investigated, he had said.

