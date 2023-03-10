'After Sisodia, Kejriwal is next', says conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar

New Delhi, March 10 Following the arrest of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia in the 2021-22 excise policy case, jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar said on Friday that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be arrested next.

Chandrashekhar's comment came after he was produced before the Patiala House Court on Friday where his judicial custody was extended till March 18 in a money laundering case.

While coming out of the court, Chandrashekhar told reporters that truth has prevailed, and it is Kejriwal's turn next.

"I have given it in writing how close I have been to them and I am going to expose each one of them. Arvind Kejriwal is the kingpin. He is the 'Wazir' and he will be taken to task very soon," Chandrashekhar said.

"I was involved with them in four different matters, but not liquoir scam," he added.

In a recent letter to Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, V.K. Saxena, Chandrashekhar had made levelled allegations against Kejriwal, Sisodia and jailed AAP leader Satyendar Jain.

Chandrashekhar, who is lodged in the Mandoli jail, had alleged in the five-page letter that Sisodia's arrest by the CBI is just the beginning and that he has "looted commissions" in every department that he was heading as Deputy CM.

"All that matters to them (AAP leaders Kejriwal, Sisodia and Jain) is commission," he wrote.

