After successful Chennai mission, TN Police expand 'Magilchi’ to other areas

Chennai, May 26 In a pioneering step towards promoting mental well-being within the police force, the Tamil Nadu Police have expanded its flagship wellness initiative ‘Magilchi’ to the West Zone, following highly positive feedback from personnel in Chennai and the southern districts.

The ‘Magilchi’ programme -- an acronym for Maximising Ability, Growth, Ideal Lift, Choices, and Independence -- adopts a holistic approach to enhance the psychological health of police personnel.

It is run by a multidisciplinary team of psychiatrists, psychologists, and social workers, offering support for a wide range of mental health issues.

According to a statement from the police headquarters, “Tamil Nadu State Police is the only police force in the country to have launched a welfare initiative of this kind. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has appreciated and supported this endeavour. The Government of Tamil Nadu has so far allocated Rs 1.15 crore to establish three dedicated centres.”

The programme was first launched as a pilot on November 20, 2021, at Guru Nanak College in Chennai by the present Director General of Police, Shankar Jiwal, who was then serving as the Commissioner of Police.

Encouraged by its success, the initiative was subsequently extended to the South Zone with a centre established in Madurai in February 2023.

Another centre followed in August 2023 at Tiruvarur, covering the Central Zone, including nine districts and the Tiruchirappalli region.

The initiative addresses a range of psychological and behavioural issues, including depression, suicidal ideation, alcohol and online gambling addictions, aggressive tendencies, and other emotional challenges.

As of May 1 this year, a total of 2,844 police personnel -- comprising 1,884 men and 960 women -- have availed services at the three existing centres in Chennai, Madurai, and Tiruvarur.

With encouraging outcomes and noticeable improvements in both personal well-being and professional efficiency among participants, the programme has now been launched in Coimbatore to cater to police personnel in the West Zone. This region includes eight districts and commissionerates such as Coimbatore, Salem, and Tirupur.

“The success of the programme is evident in the positive transformation among officers who have participated. The West Zone centre will allow us to extend this essential support system to more members of the force,” the statement added.

