After suspicious movement, police opens fire in J&K’s Poonch
By IANS | Published: August 26, 2023 12:14 PM 2023-08-26T12:14:49+5:30 2023-08-26T12:15:04+5:30
Jammu, Aug 26 After noticing suspicious movement, a Special Operations Group (SOG) of police opened fire on Saturday in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.
Officials said that the incident occurred during a cordon and search operation in Gangna top area of Surankote tehsil.
“The search operation is going on in the area,” they added.
