After suspicious movement, police opens fire in J&K’s Poonch

Jammu, Aug 26 After noticing suspicious movement, a Special Operations Group (SOG) of police opened fire on Saturday in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

Officials said that the incident occurred during a cordon and search operation in Gangna top area of Surankote tehsil.

“The search operation is going on in the area,” they added.

