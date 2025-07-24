After three days of mourning Achuthanandan, Kerala and CPI-M move forward

Thiruvananthapuram, July 24 After three days of grief following the demise of legendary Communist leader and former Chief Minister V.S. Achuthanandan, Kerala seemed to be back to life on Thursday.

For 72 hours, nearly every television channel in the state was only focused on the events surrounding the passing and final journey of the iconic leader. The non-stop coverage offered minute-to-minute updates, reflecting the profound impact he had on people across the state.

The curtains finally came down around 11.30 p.m. on Wednesday, when a blazing pyre consumed the mortal remains of the 101-year-old leader, as thousands bid him a tearful farewell.

Achuthanandan passed away at a private hospital here at 3.20 p.m. on Monday.

From that moment on, Kerala was transfixed by the unfolding tributes -- including the emotional 130 km journey from the state capital to his native Alappuzha. The procession took over 19 hours, with people lining the rain-drenched roads late into the night, waiting for one final glimpse of their beloved "VS".

While the loss is deeply personal to the people of Kerala, for the CPI(M), the impact may be less political. Achuthanandan had withdrawn from public life in January 2020, and since then had been staying with his children in Thiruvananthapuram.

His remarkable second act in politics, ironically, began with a defeat. In 1996, when he was expected to become Chief Minister, Achuthanandan lost the election -- a setback many thought would end his career.

“That loss was a turning point,” said a political analyst, speaking on condition of anonymity, adding, “Rather than fading away, he staged a stunning comeback in 2001, won the election, and became Leader of the Opposition. His political instincts and fierce independence won over the people -- so much so that, in 2006, a massive public outcry forced the CPI(M) to reverse its decision and allow him to contest.”

Achuthanandan went on to lead the Left to a resounding victory in the 2006 Assembly polls and served as Chief Minister until 2011. The years between 2006 and 2020, when he formally stepped back, saw his popularity reach unprecedented heights.

“Those were the years that defined him -- he was larger than the party. What Kerala witnessed over the last three days was a reflection of that enduring bond,” the analyst added. “Politically, though, the CPI(M) has since regrouped under Pinarayi Vijayan’s leadership. So, while the emotional void is immense, the party may not feel an electoral dent.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor