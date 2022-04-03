After turning dung into money for villagers, Chhattisgarh govt now eyes cow urine

Raipur, April 3 After selling cow dung, the Chhattisgarh government has now moved to another innovative way of beefing up the rural economy of the state.

The Bhupesh Baghel government, which has been making huge profits through its cow dung-to-cash initiative, is now eyeing more employment opportunities and boosting the economy of Chhattisgarh by procuring cow urine.

Cow dung, which is considered auspicious in this state, is purchased at Rs 2 per kg by women from self-help groups to prepare idols, pots, diyas, Burmese compost and is also used to build 'Gauthans' to curb the issue of stray cattle.

However, farmers are now also using cow urine, which contains minerals and enzymes including urea, to prepare bio-fertilisers and bio-insecticides to increase soil fertility.

This increases the soil's ability to absorb micronutrients like nitrogen, phosphorus, potash and grow good bacteria that keeps pests away. It also enhances plant growth by nourishing their roots.

According to the government, the total number of cattle in the state is 111 lakh and on an average, seven litres of urine is excreted per animal every day.

Pradeep Sharma, advisor to Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, told : "Carbon and urea are necessary for agricultural land. Carbon is made from Burmese compost procured through cow dung, while the biggest source of urea is cow urine, which is why fortification of urine is important.

"At present, 20 lakh quintals of organic fertilisers are being made. Now we need one lakh litres of cow urine for fortification. The first phase of procuring Burmese compost is complete. However, the second phase will be completed through fortification of cow urine."

The way the process of buying cow dung was initiated in the state, similarly preparations are being made to purchase cow urine in the near future. A technical committee will study how to procure, quality test and make products from cow urine.

Even though the government has not yet determined how the cow urine will be collected, it will be procured from cattle owners to create new employment opportunities for villagers.

