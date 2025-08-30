After two brain surgeries, Sadhguru rides to Kailash Mansarover Yatra on motorcycle to prove power of yoga

Bengaluru/Coimbatore, Aug 30 Nearly a year-and-a-half after back-to-back emergency brain surgeries, spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev completed the Kailash Yatra on a motorcycle, returning to a grand welcome at the Isha Yoga Centre in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, an official statement said on Saturday.

Speaking to journalists at the Coimbatore Airport, Sadhguru emphasised, "As per medical advice, I was not supposed to ride a motorcycle, yet I went to 18,000 feet above mean sea level. This demonstrates the power of yoga."

"I went to Kailash on a motorcycle to prove the power of yoga. I have done what the doctors said was impossible," he reiterated.

Describing how he overcame the challenges of the journey, despite the two surgeries and his advancing age, Sadhguru said, "Yoga means you become one with the very source of creation, which is within every one of us. So when you are in touch with the source of creation, this is not a challenge. Effortlessly, I have done this at this stage."

Responding to the query of US tariffs on India, he commented, "When challenges are thrown at us, it's for us to stand up sharper and stronger, which I think India will do for sure. Maintaining India's sovereignty, its freedom to do its business the way it wants to do, is something that we cannot give up as a free nation."

Laying out the future course of the nation, Sadhguru shared, "You cannot expect that everything will be in your favour to thrive. Even when things are against you, you must thrive. That is the capacity we need to build. And this is a good example, this is a good lesson for us. To make sure that India thrives no matter what kind of conditions."

Sadhguru began his yatra on a motorcycle from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur on August 9. From there, he travelled through Kathmandu, Bhaktapur, and Thulikhel in Nepal, reaching the Nepal-Tibet border.

He then proceeded through Zhangmu, Nyalam, and Saga in Tibet to reach Manasarovar lake, from where he undertook a trek to have darshan of Mount Kailash.

The route was fraught with challenges, including landslides, continuous rain, rugged terrain, and high-altitude regions ranging from nearly 15,000 to 20,000 feet above sea level.

During the yatra, locals lined up in large numbers to welcome Sadhguru -- not just as a traveller, but as a revered Guru on a sacred journey.

He also interacted online with celebrities such as actor Madhavan, cricketer Varun Chakravarthy, and director Nag Ashwin, unravelling questions on yogic science and the mysteries of Shiva.

"In Indian culture, the Kailash Yatra is considered one of the most sacred journeys, and those who complete it are received with deep reverence."

"Rflecting this tradition, thousands gathered at the Coimbatore Airport to welcome Sadhguru. Locals and villagers thronged the roads, while volunteers lined the path from the entrance of Isha Yoga Centre to the ashram, turning it into a grand procession of devotion and reverence," the statement said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor