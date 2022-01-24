After weeklong rain/snow, weather improves in J&K, Ladakh

Srinagar, Jan 24 After a week of rain and snow, the weather in J&K and Ladakh improved on Monday as the India Meteorological department (IMD) has forecast fair weather till the month end.

An official of the IMD said the weather has started to improve in J&K and Ladakh from Monday morning and is likely to stay dry till the month end.

Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded 2.8 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam minus 0.8 and Gulmarg minus 9.5 degree Celsius as the minimum temperature for Monday.

In the Ladakh region, Drass town registered minus 8.4 degree, Leh minus 9.1 and Kargil minus 9.6 as the night's lowest temperature.

Besides, Jammu city clocked 7.6 degrees, Katra 6.2, Batote 0.1, Banihal zero and Bhaderwah 0.2 as the minimum temperature.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor