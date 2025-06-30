After whistleblower Kerala doctor’s revelation, probe begins

Thiruvananthapuram, June 30 A day after a whistleblower revelation by popular urologist Dr Haris Chirackal, head of the Urology Department at the prestigious Thiruvananthapuram Medical College and Hospital, a four-member team of medical experts on Monday began a probe.

The probe was directed by journalist-turned-State Health Minister Veena George.

Dr Chirackal had alleged a severe shortage of equipment and medical supplies in his department, which he said is impacting patient care. He had made the claims in a social media post last week, which garnered widespread public support before he later withdrew it.

When questioned by the probe team, Chirackal stood by his statements and submitted supporting documents to back his claims.

The issue has put Health Minister Veena George under pressure, particularly from Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, who has been vocal about the alleged decline in the state’s healthcare system.

“We have long maintained that the health sector is on ventilator support while the Minister survives on PR. This revelation only exposes the reality. We have now appointed a five-member expert panel to prepare a detailed report and suggest a road map for the sector,” said Satheesan.

In his withdrawn post, Chirackal had written that the ongoing shortage of essential medical equipment and supplies was delaying patient care. He expressed frustration over the lack of response to repeated requests for support and added that he wasn’t afraid of facing termination for speaking out.

However, several other doctors who were also questioned by the probe team reportedly disagreed with Chirackal’s assessment.

State Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal also weighed in on the issue, saying, “There has been no reduction in health sector funding, as is being projected in the media. A detailed breakdown of the allocations will be released soon.”

