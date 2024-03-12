Agencies have attached entire assets of Abhishek’s business, claims Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata, March 12 The entire assets of the business owned by Trinamool Congress National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee have been confiscated by the central agencies, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister made the remarks during an administrative review meeting at Siliguri in Darjeeling district on Tuesday.

“Abhishek is a young man. He is married and has two kids. If he does not do anything for a living, how will he arrange for their food? So he ran a business. But all the assets of that business have been attached. And now the Union government is trying to snatch away the democratic rights of the people,” CM Banerjee said.

She also said that all this is the fallout of the political grudge nurtured against her by the BJP.

“But I am not scared,” the Chief Minister declared.

The name of a particular corporate entity reportedly surfaced during the investigations into the various cases in West Bengal, such as coal smuggling and the cash-for-school jobs case.

The company is linked to a prime accused in the case, Sujay Krishna Bhadra, whose voice sampling test has been conducted by the ED.

The final report of the test is available with the ED, which is expected to submit the same to the Calcutta High Court any day now.

In Siliguri, the Chief Minister also announced that on Wednesday, she would lead a rally in the town in protest against the Centre notifying the rules for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) on Monday.

Prominent Trinamool leaders from North Bengal are expected to join the rally.

