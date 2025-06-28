Agencies now fighting terror and cybercrime as both pose serious threats: Tripura CM

Agartala, June 28 Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Saturday that security forces and law enforcement agencies are now fighting terrorism and cybercrime, as both pose serious threats to the people.

Inaugurating the state-level Cyber Crime Police Station at Arundhutinagar Nagar on the outskirts of Agartala, the Chief Minister said that the scientific and digital methods are also being used by criminals to dupe and deceive the people. “Mobile network systems are more dangerous than the AK series rifle as electronic networks can do maximum harm if the people are not alert when using the digital or electronic networks,” said Saha, who also holds the home portfolio.

The Chief Minister said that the police and the law enforcement agencies have to fight against the invisible elements who are closely involved in digital crime to rob money and valuables from innocent people. “We are now talking about the benefits of Artificial Intelligence (AI), but it has disadvantages too. The AI can be used against innocent people by fraudsters and cheaters. People have to be always careful to protect themselves from fraudulent activities,” he stated.

Saha said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi always wants to transform and perform, and we are also following the desire and advice of the PM. Stressing regular training of police and personnel associated with the law enforcement agencies, he said that when science and digital methods are developing and criminals are using these systems, the authorities also must equip themselves with the prevailing situation.

Tripura Director General of Police (DGP), Anurag, addressing the inaugural function, said that in the state, the cyber crime personnel and other authorities have successfully prevented Rs 5.46 crore from being transferred to the accounts of cyber criminals from the genuine bank customers’ accounts.

An amount of Rs 32.50 lakh has already been transferred back to the concerned bank customers following due legal process, and similar steps are underway for other cases, the DGP stated.

The senior IPS officer said that fraud elements many a time target young girls and women and misuse their photographs and videos to blackmail them. The police chief urged the people to inform the cyber crime authority or police immediately if they faced any kind of fraudulent activities, and if the victim delayed in informing of such illegal acts, the authority would face trouble in taking proper action.

