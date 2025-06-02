Agencies should work in coordination to maintain law and order on Eid: CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, June 2 Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday instructed that all concerned agencies should work in coordination to maintain law and order during the celebrations of the upcoming Eid al-Adha (Bakri Eid) slated for June 7.

At the meeting, he reviewed the law and order situation in Mumbai and the rest of Maharashtra, saying that law and order is always maintained well in the state during festivals, said a government release. He said that the government has made proper plans for the upcoming Eid as well. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and Mumbai Police briefed the Chief Minister about the measures taken on the occasion of Eid.

Earlier, the Maharashtra Gauseva Commission instructed all Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs) to suspend weekly animal markets from June 3 to 8, citing the Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act, which prohibits the slaughter and possession of beef from cows, bulls, and bullocks, regardless of age or health. The Commission argued the ban was necessary to prevent any potential violations in the lead-up to Eid, when animal slaughter traditionally increases due to the practice of Qurbani (sacrifice).

The Commission chairman, Shekhar Mundada, clarified that the circular was merely an advisory and not a binding order. “Our intention is to ensure cow slaughter does not occur under any guise during Eid. The temporary suspension of other animal trade is a precautionary measure and will last only a week,” he said.

However, the Maharashtra Samajwadi Party President and MLA Abu Azmi expressed strong displeasure over the Commission’s advisory, saying, “Who has given the right to close the market? who gave this right to the commission? They have no right to decide. In this country, people of every religion have the full right to follow their religion. This sacrifice is necessary in our Muslim religion.”

He further added that “It is our duty to sacrifice. These people are only spreading hatred; the work of harassing Muslims has started. If sacrifice is banned, then it will be wrong for the farmers, because who raises these animals? Farmers raise animals, and they bring them to the market and sell them.” Azmi said that if sacrifices are not made, then farmer suicides will increase.

“These people are spreading communalism among people, these people are creating enmity between farmers and spreading hatred against Muslims. Sacrifices happen all over the world and will continue in the future too. The country is secular, the country does not run on the orders of Bageshwar Baba,” he added. He urged the Chief Minister to rectify the deficiencies in the slaughterhouse.

“CM Devendra Fadnavis has never talked about spreading hatred. The process of closing down meat shops has started in some places. If people feel that cow meat is being sold, first send them for testing and then take action. But people are already being arrested,” he said.

