Agencies warn of ISI-driven push as BKI adopts new strategy in Punjab

New Delhi, Aug 26 Opening up a war on another front, the ISI has been pushing the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) to ramp up terror activities in Punjab and the neighbouring states.

The number of busts that are taking place in Punjab relating to the BKI has been alarming, with the police stating that this is a clear sign that the outfit wants to revive the Khalistan movement.

The modus operandi of the BKI, which is the most dangerous Khalistan terror group, has been different this time. Earlier, these outfits would indulge in bombings or shootings in which even civilians would be killed.

However, this time around, the intention is to target the establishment directly. Their targets include police stations, Intelligence Bureau offices, government offices and courts.

The idea is to send out a message to the people that their fight is against the establishment and not them. They want to tell the people that their fight is for a separate Khalistan nation, and it is the establishment that is preventing them from attaining that.

While attempts have been made to revive the movement, it has not gained much traction in Punjab. The recruitments have not gone as planned, and the youth in the state are not buying their argument. This explains why these elements have become aggressive in countries such as Canada and the UK. There have been many instances where Indians who do not support the Khalistan cause have been assaulted.

Further, there are several anti-India events that have been held by these elements. India has often complained that these countries are not doing enough to stem this rot.

The BKI realises that if it does not have the support of the people, especially the youth, this movement cannot go forward. Hence, by not targeting civilians, it is trying to send a message that the fight is against the establishment and not the people.

In a recent operation, the Punjab police had busted a BKI module that was being operated by foreign-based handlers Maninder Billa and Manu Agwan. Three persons were arrested in connection with a case relating to a grenade attack at the police post Badshapur in Patiala. The attack took place on April 1 2025.

The probe by the police found that all activities of the BKI are being controlled by Harvinder Singh Rinda and Harper Singh alias Happy Passia. The arrest of Passia in the US was a major shot in the arm for the agencies. Rinda and Passia were behind the attacks on several police stations in Punjab and are key assets of the ISI.

While the agencies have been successful in curtailing the activities of the BKI, they are, however, worried that if the youth join in, then the problem would be hard to solve. The Punjab Police has been campaigning heavily to urge the youth to distance themselves from such criminal elements and embrace the path of positivity and progress.

The BKI operatives have, in the past, made several attempts to get the youth on board. They have used drugs, brainwashing techniques, among others, but have largely been unsuccessful.

In the wake of these developments, the BKI decided to change its strategy and target the establishment. The Intelligence agencies say that activities of the BKI would go up as the ISI would want to keep the Indian agencies busy on yet another front.

