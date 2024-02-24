Agitating farmers should resolve issues through dialogue: Goa CM

Panaji, Feb 24 Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday said that farmers agitating should resolve all their issues through dialogue with the government.

“Several schemes have been given to farmers. I don’t understand why they are sitting there (Punjab-Haryana border) and agitating. They should resolve their issues through dialogue. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership various issues of farmers have been resolved,” the Chief Minister said while speaking after inaugurating the Krishi-Setu Bridge at Cumbarjua in North Goa, which is built for agricultural purposes by spending Rs 3 crore.

He said that the double engine government has given justice to the farmers.

“I don’t know why they are agitating. Be it Minimum Support Price or soil health card, farmers have been benefited with such schemes along with it farmers insurance scheme was also provided,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that farmers were never benefited during the UPA government.

“We have also provided solar pumps under the ‘Kusum’ scheme to farmers,” he said.

He said that the BJP government has set an example of how bridges can be constructed only for farming activities.

“Youths should venture into pisciculture, agriculture, horticulture and dairy culture. This area is a big economy,” the Chief Minister said.

