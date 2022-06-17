Agnipath scheme: After violent protests in Haryana's Mahendergarh, internet suspended

Haryana government on Friday ordered suspension of mobile internet services, all SMS services in view of potential law and order situation in the wake of new army recruitment policy. Order shall be in force for next 24 hours with immediate effect i.e. till 16:30 hours Saturday in Mahendergarh.

The protests against the Centre's scheme continued for the third consecutive day as protestors on Friday disrupted the movement of trains in various districts of Bihar, Telangana, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

"In order to stop the spread of disinformation and rumours through various social media platforms, on mobile phones and SMS, for facilitation and mobilisation of mobs of agitators and demonstrators, in the exercise of powers conferred upon me by virtue of Section 5 of Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 to be read along with Rule (2) of Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety ) Rules, 2017, Home Secretary, Haryana do hereby order the suspension of the mobile internet services (2G/3G/4G/CDMA/GPRS), all SMS services (only bulk SMS 8, excluding banking and mobile recharge) and all dongle services etc. provided on mobile networks except the voice call in the territorial jurisdiction of district Mahendergarh of Haryana State. All telecom service providers of Haryana are hereby directed to ensure the compliance of this order," the statement added.



Agnipath Scheme was recently launched by the government in an effort to bring a change in the recruitment process of the Armed Forces. With the new military recruitment scheme facing a backlash by Opposition, the Centre has decided to bring a change in the upper age limit for recruiting Agniveers.