Agnipath Scheme no solution to Army's needs, say Cong leaders

New Delhi, July 26 After Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the opposition for playing politics on the Agnipath Scheme, the Congress hit back saying that it does not solve the needs of the Army.

Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said the government needs to mention what will happen to the Agniveers once they retire after a four-year service.

"PM is saying that we are spreading confusion. He is speaking about what will happen after 30 years. He should talk about what will happen after four years," Randhawa said.

Another Congress leader Karti Chidambaram criticised the Prime Minister for defending the Agnipath Scheme at an event meant to honour the Kargil War soldiers.

"Agniveer Scheme should be scrapped. Modern warfare requires fully-trained soldiers, and the scheme does not give full-trained soldiers. The Agniveer Scheme does not solve the needs of the Army," Chidambaram said.

"Indian Army has a glorious past and should not be politicised. We salute the Army and not the other way around," he added.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi said the opposition was playing politics on a sensitive issue connected to the defence and security system of the country.

He said this after visiting the Kargil War Memorial in Dras (Ladakh) where he commemorated the 25th anniversary of the Vijay Diwas and paid homage to the soldiers who were martyred during the 1999 war.

"Unfortunately, some for their personal gains are playing politics over the issue. They are the same people who were involved in various defence-related scams and weakened our forces. They are the same people who never wanted the Air Force to get modern fighter jets. They are the same people who were planning to put Tejas fighter plane project in deep freeze."

"Some people are spreading lies about the Agnipath Scheme that the government is doing this to save money. But I want to ask them - the question of pension issue will arise after 30 years. Why would the government take the decision today... could have left it for the future government. But, we respected the decision of the forces because for us it is not politics ...for us the security of the country comes first," said the PM.

Launched in 2022, the Agnipath scheme was designed to recruit personnel for short-term service in the Armed Forces.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor