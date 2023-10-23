Agniveer a scheme to insult heroes of India: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Oct 23 Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday slammed the BJP-led Central government over the death of an Agniveer in Siachen and said that the Agniveer is a scheme to "insult the heroes of India".

Rahul Gandhi, in a post on X, said: "The news of the martyrdom of Agniveer Gavate Akshay Laxman in Siachen is very sad. My deepest condolences to his family. A young man was martyred for the country - no gratuity, no other military facilities during his service, and no pension to his family in martyrdom."

"Agniveer is a scheme to insult the heroes of India," he added.

Priyanka Gandhi in a post on X, condoled the death and said: "The news of martyrdom of Agniveer Gavate Akshay Laxman ji in Siachen is extremely sad. The country will always be indebted to you for this supreme sacrifice. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. Heartfelt tribute."

Congress has been critical of the Agniveer scheme. On several occasions, Rahul Gandhi has targeted the government over the scheme.

