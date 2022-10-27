Agniveer recruitment drive begins in Bhopal

Bhopal, Oct 27 Around 3,000 youth turned up on the first day of the recruitment test for 'Agniveer' which commenced on Thursday here at the Motilal Nehru stadium, an official said.

The recruitment process will continue till November 7. Over 40,000 youth from Bhopal and nearby districts are expected to participate.

Of the 3,000 youth who turned up on Thursday, 317 passed the physical test.

According to Col. S. Bakudi, youth from eight districts Bhopal, Betul, Narmadapuram (Hoshangabad), Chhindwara, Raisen, Rajgarh, Sehore and Vidisha, participated in the physical test.

"The process for the physical test of youth aspiring to become soldiers was started at 12 p.m. A total of 317 candidates have qualified and they will next appear for a written test. This recruitment process will continue till November 7," the Army officer added.

This is the first recruitment process in Madhya Pradesh after the Centre announced to recruit youth for a period of four years under the 'Agniveer' scheme.

